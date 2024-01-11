As promised, 21 Savage is set to drop American Dream , his third solo album and first solo LP since 2018’s I Am > I Was. Uproxx tapped it as one of “ The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024 ,” and the anticipation heightened this week when 21 dropped a trailer featuring Donald Glover portraying him.

When Will 21 Savage’s American Dream Be On Apple Music?

Expect American Dream to hit DSPs, including Apple Music, at midnight ET on Friday, January 12 (or 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 11).

After confirming American Dream on Instagram, 21 Savage presumably revealed the featured artists by posting baby pictures of Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz, Summer Walker, Travis Scott, and Mariah The Scientist throughout Wednesday, January 10. See 21’s posts below.

American Dream is out 1/12 via Epic Records. Find more information here.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.