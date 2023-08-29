When Will 21 Savage Be In ‘Modern Warfare 2?’

21 Savage‘s discography contains plenty of gun talk, but soon, fans will be able to put his gunplay wordplay to the test — virtually — when he joins Call Of Duty‘s growing list of “operators” inspired by real-life rap heroes. Last year, Snoop Dogg was the first to enter the game series, while earlier this year, Nicki Minaj joined in after featuring in a recent ad for the games (toting a pink assault rifle, no less — shout-out to the “Blick Blick” video).

The London/Atlanta rapper is slated to arrive in the next DLC bundle, Season 05 Reloaded, for Modern Warfare II and Warzone. The bundle is slated to drop on August 30 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET across all platforms. According to Call Of Duty‘s official blog, the drop includes a new Resurgence experience, a new Multiplayer map, additional DMZ missions, and other content that will carry forward to the next game in the series, Modern Warfare III.

21 Savage voices himself in the game, of course, and his abilities and Weapon Blueprints all take tongue-in-cheek inspiration from his lyrics. For example, his preferred Secondary Weapon is a knife — you know, like his tattoo or his “Knife Talk” single with Drake — while his Finishing Move is called “Stabbed . . . a Lot.” You can grab the bundle, which includes vehicle skins, stickers, and other odds and ends, with the rest of the DLC on 8/30.