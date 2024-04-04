When Will Bryson Tiller’s New Album Be On Spotify?

Bryson Tiller is set to release his self-titled new album in just a few hours — and the anticipation for his first full record in four years is incredibly high. So far, he’s treated fans to two singles with “Outside” and “Calypso.”

The album also features Clara La San on “Random Access Memory” and Grammy winner Victoria Monét on “Persuasion” — two of the nineteen tracks.

For those who are hoping to stream it on Spotify, here’s what to know about when you’ll be able to hear it.