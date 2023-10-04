Drake might well be one of the most consistently productive rappers of his generation, but that hasn’t stopped every one of his album releases from being events. No one ever wants to miss out on a Drake album release, and his upcoming eighth studio album, For All The Dogs , appears to be no exception.

When Will Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Come Out On Spotify?

After months of teasing and at least one release date delay, Drake’s latest album is scheduled for release on all platforms — including Spotify — on October 6. However, with Drake, you can never be 100 percent sure that he’ll make his release deadline, even though he’s usually been pretty good at getting them in under the wire.

Which songs will comprise the album remains to be seen, though. While he’s already released a pair of singles this year, “Search & Rescue” and “Slime You Out” featuring SZA, only the latter has been promoted as an official album single. However, Drake did share the album’s avant-garde cover, which was allegedly drawn by his six-year-old son, Adonis.

Originally due near the end of September, For All The Dogs was pushed back to allow Drake time to finish his It’s All A Blur Tour. We’ll find out if the wait was worth it on Friday, 10/6.