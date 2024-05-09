When Will Gunna’s New Album ‘One Of Wun’ Be On Apple Music?

One Of Wun, Gunna’s new album, is just hours away from release. Here’s when you can stream it on Apple Music.

With a due date of May 10, 2024, One Of Wun will hit DSPs at midnight tonight, Eastern time (or 9 PM Pacific).

The album, which features appearances from Leon Bridges, Normani, Offset, and Roddy Ricch, is Gunna’s fifth studio album, following 2023’s A Gift & A Curse. Gunna released two singles from the album ahead of its release: “Prada Dem” with Gunna and “Whatsapp (Wassam).”

The album shares a release date with Future’s upcoming mixtape, prompting some fans online to speculate that the two Atlanta rappers might have a feud brewing.

Gunna is currently on tour promoting his last album, although the setlist for the Bittersweet Tour does include a handful of tracks from One Of Wun.

You can see the tracklist for One Of Wun below.

1. “Collage”

2. “One Of Wun”

3. “Neck On A Yacht”

4. “Whatsapp (Wassam)”

5. “Hakuna Matata”

6. “Prada Dem” Feat. Offset

7. “Treesh”

8. “On One By Tonight”

9. “Back In The A”

10. “Trio”

11. “Still Prevail”

12. “Blackjack”

13. “$$$” Feat. Normani

14. “Clear My Rain” Feat. Leon Bridges

15. “Conscience”

16. “The Time”

17. “Let It Breathe” Feat. Roddy Ricch

18. “Life’s Changing”

19. “Today I Did Good”

20. “Time Reveals, Be Careful What You Wish For”