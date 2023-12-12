When Will Tickets For Wu-Tang Clan’s Las Vegas Residency Go On Sale?

Wu-Tang Clan is joining the Las Vegas residency bandwagon next year, setting up shop at the Theatre at the Virgin Hotel for two shows in February and another two in March. The Wu hasn’t revealed many details about the residency or even if all eight surviving members (and Cappadonna) will perform all four shows (Method Man actually sat out much of the NY State Of Mind Tour due to schedulig conflicts), but here’s what we do know.

When Is Wu-Tang Clan’s Las Vegas Residency?

The four confirmed shows will be on February 9 and 10 and March 22 and 23, with more shows expected to be announced in the future.

When Will Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets for Wu-Tang Clan’s Las Vegas residency go on sale on Friday, December 15. Virgin Hotels’ upcoming events site has a slew of events with tickets ranging from $60 to $850.00 for Lainey Wilson’s upcoming homestand. That’d be a a reasonable expectation for the level of Wu-Tang tickets, and there’s sure to be a secondary market as well.

The residency is just the latest in the Wu’s efforts to increase their profile lately, which have included their Hulu show An American Saga and RZA’s symphony concerts celebrating the 30th anniversary of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).