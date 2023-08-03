Coachella 2023 crowd
Getty Image
Music

Where Is Coachella 2024’s Location?

It’s never too early to look forward to Coachella, especially after 2023 headliners Bad Bunny and Blackpink staged such unprecedented sets. Uproxx‘s Philip Cosores credited the scene of the annual festival as much as the impressive performances for its ringing success.

“While YouTube can give you the feel of a performance and show you what’s happening, that shared emotion of being in the same space stays on the polo fields,” he wrote. “Year after year, while people knock Coachella for changing — I prefer evolving and growing — it only takes one trip out there to realize that it’s still expertly curated, featuring some of the most exciting rising and established acts in music, and full of moments of pure joy.”

In June, Coachella announced its 2024 dates as April 12-14 and April 19-21. It’s safe to assume that, yet again, it will all go down at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Simultaneously, registration to access the 2024 Advance Sale was opened, and hotel packages or Safari Campground reservations were available to purchase on the spot.

If you visit Coachella’s official website now, there is the option to join waitlists for Weekend 1 or Weekend 2. There is also still booking information for festival passes, hotel packages, Safari Campground reservation, shuttle service, and payment plans.

Listen To This
Travis Scott’s Fascinating View Of ‘Utopia’ Might Just Be Too Ahead Of Its Time
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of July 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×