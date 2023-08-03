Where Is Coachella 2024’s Location?

It’s never too early to look forward to Coachella, especially after 2023 headliners Bad Bunny and Blackpink staged such unprecedented sets. Uproxx‘s Philip Cosores credited the scene of the annual festival as much as the impressive performances for its ringing success.

“While YouTube can give you the feel of a performance and show you what’s happening, that shared emotion of being in the same space stays on the polo fields,” he wrote. “Year after year, while people knock Coachella for changing — I prefer evolving and growing — it only takes one trip out there to realize that it’s still expertly curated, featuring some of the most exciting rising and established acts in music, and full of moments of pure joy.”

In June, Coachella announced its 2024 dates as April 12-14 and April 19-21. It’s safe to assume that, yet again, it will all go down at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Simultaneously, registration to access the 2024 Advance Sale was opened, and hotel packages or Safari Campground reservations were available to purchase on the spot.

Wherever you are, the desert isn’t far. Coachella returns April 12-14 and April 19-21. Register now to access the 2024 Advance Sale beginning Friday, June 16 at 11am PT at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. pic.twitter.com/DzxoqshQyR — Coachella (@coachella) June 12, 2023

If you visit Coachella’s official website now, there is the option to join waitlists for Weekend 1 or Weekend 2. There is also still booking information for festival passes, hotel packages, Safari Campground reservation, shuttle service, and payment plans.