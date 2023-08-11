Beyoncé is bringing her critically-acclaimed Renaissance World Tour to Atlanta, Georgia for a three-night run. Beginning Friday (August 11), Beyoncé will take the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to perform her Renaissance album in full, as well as some of her biggest hits.

Of course, parking is expected to be a bit of a hassle at a Beyoncé concert, however, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has taken to their social media accounts to share some helpful instructions on when, how, and where to part.

According to a post from Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s official Instagram account, the parking lots will open at 1 p.m. Concertgoers can use Waze to guide them to their pre-paid parking lots.

The doors to the stadium will open at 5:30 for VIP ticketholders, however, guests are encouraged to arrive early, in anticipation for heavy traffic on the day of the concert.

Buying a ticket does not guarantee parking, and attendees are encouraged to pre-purchase parking ahead of the show.

While parking and rideshare options are available for concertgoers, the stadium recommends ticketholders to utilize the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, known as the MARTA.

“MARTA is the fastest and easiest way to get to MBS,” reads the Instagram post.

It is also worth noting that Mercedes-Benz stadium is a 100% mobile ticketing venue, and only the purchased or fully-transferred ticket will be accepted — no screenshots.