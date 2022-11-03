Where To Watch Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4’ Show

Businesswoman, new mom, style and pop cutlure icon Rihanna is gearing up for a major moment. Her next Savage X Fenty show is coming up, she just debuted “Lift Me Up,” her first song since the 2016 album Anti, and she is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023. And there is probably more new music on the horizon.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show has become one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will feature lingerie from the billionaire businesswoman and pop star’s popular line. The looks will be modeled by models and celebs alike, and there will be performances, too (possibly from Rihanna this year, since she’s back from her nearly-seven-year music hiatus). The show will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Where Can I Watch Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4?

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime on Wednesday, November 9. You must have a Prime membership to watch it — there are no options to rent the show for non-membership. An Amazon Prime membership is required to watch the show; the service costs $9 monthly for Video-only access, while the full service is $15 per month or $139 annually.

This year’s star-studded cast for Savage X Fenty includes Cara Delevigne, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Taylour Paige, Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke, Simu Liu, Irina Shayk, Lilly Singh, and, unfortunately, Johnny Depp. Depp’s unfortunate appearance was announced on Thursday, November 3. Happy streaming (until Depp shows up)!