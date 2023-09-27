It’s been a while since Cardi B released an album. More than five years, to be exact. But it looks like her sophomore effort — the follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy — may be arriving soon. Her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “ Bongos ,” has shown to be a viral hit, with its dance-heavy music video. And with potentially more music on the way, fans are curious about the logistics of a new project and what her new era entails.

Who is Cardi B signed to?

Cardi B is currently signed to Atlantic Records. She signed her deal in 2017, months before the release of her single, “Bodak Yellow,” which would later change her life.

The song was the second solo Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 by a female rap artist, the first being “Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill, which had topped the charts 19 years prior.

She would earn another No. 1 with her J. Balvin and Bad Bunny collaboration “I Like It,” also from Invasion Of Privacy.

In 2020, the viral “WAP” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion would earn Cardi her third No. 1, and her solo single, “Up,” would become her fourth in 2021.

Though nearly six years have passed since Invasion Of Privacy, it looks like Cardi’s new era is upon us. In an interview on DJ Whoo Kid’s Whoo’s House podcast, Cardi revealed that she’s “still kinda working” on her second album, but she has a release “date in mind.

With four No. 1 hits to her credit, as well as a No. 1 album, it’s safe to say she’s in good hands at Atlantic, and that this next rollout will prove promising.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.