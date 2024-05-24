Vince Staples is having a hell of a year. Earlier this year, the Long Beach rapper repped his hometown on Netflix’s The Vince Staples Show, a semi-autobiographical series following him in different scenarios in his day-to-day life. Tonight (May 23), Staples dropped Dark Times — his eighth studio album and his final album on Def Jam.

Like all of Staples’ projects, Dark Times is very cinematic in tone, but this time, Staples’ storytelling is sharper than ever.

The album ends with an outro called “Why Won’t The Sun Come Out?” — an anecdote recited by Staples, but another artist.