Who Is Presenting At The 2024 Grammys?

Per Billboard, the list includes Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Taylor Tomlinson, and Oprah Winfrey.

Ronson has a big night ahead of him, as aside from presenting, he has five nominations for his work on the Barbie movie soundtrack. Joy has a couple nods as well, for Best Jazz Performance and Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals. Maluma’s Don Juan is also up for Best Latin Pop Album and Streep has a nomination in Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording for Big Tree.

The 2024 Grammys broadcast will air live on CBS from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m ET (5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT). Learn more about how to watch the show, via the CBS broadcast or alternative methods, here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.