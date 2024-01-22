The Kansas City Chiefs have at least one more game against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, so we know where Swift will be on Sunday, January 28, but after that?

Will Taylor Swift Be At The 2024 Grammys?

Swift’s attendance has not been confirmed. The 2024 Grammys will be on Sunday, February 4. Swift’s The Eras Tour is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, February 7, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Swift has the means to make it from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on February 4 to Tokyo before February 7, so that shouldn’t be a hindrance.

Plus, Super Bowl LVIII will be on Sunday, February 11, so should the Chiefs advance, Swift wouldn’t have to choose between that and the Grammys.

It would make sense for Swift, a 12-time Grammy winner, to attend the 2024 Grammys because she is up for Album Of The Year (Midnights), Record Of The Year (“Anti-Hero”), Song Of The Year (“Anti-Hero”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Anti-Hero”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Karma” featuring Ice Spice), and Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights).