Who Is The Youngest Grammy Award Nominee?

Today (November 10), the 2024 Grammy Awards nominee nomination list was revealed. Although Taylor Swift could be on course to make history at next year’s ceremony, a few other musicians are setting records now. For example, SZA is leading the pack with a total of nine nominations, which is a show of force by R&B. Fellow R&B vocalist Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, and Serban Ghenea are in a three-way tie for second most nominated with seven each.

But Victoria Monét’s two-year-old daughter, Hazel, has adorably stolen the spotlight. Both are on the list of first-time nominees. Now, Hazel Monét holds the crown after earning a nomination in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category. Hazel’s voice appears on her mother’s song “Hollywood,” featuring Earth, Wind, And Fire. This makes her the youngest Grammy Award nominee in the show’s history.

It was a shock when LeAnn Rimes was nominated and won her first two Grammys at 14. Boy, times have changed. In 2021, Blue Ivy Carter, the talented daughter of music titans Beyonce and Jay-Z, was considered to hold the title of youngest Grammy nominee ever. At eight years old, the budding singer appeared on her mother’s song, “Brown Skin Girl” with Wizkid and Saint Jhn. When she turned nine, she was formally nominated for the track.

During an appearance on AMP Radio in September, Victoria Monét spoke about incorporating her toddler’s voice on the track. Watch the full interview below.