Here’s Why Sexyy Red Spells Her Name With Two Ys

There’s nothing traditional about Sexyy Red. The “No Panties” rapper’s breakout single, “Pound Town,” dominatrix-inspired stage entrance at Rolling Loud Miami, and her desire to forgo signing with a major record label after finding success proved that she has no interest in being a cookie-cutter act. But after she confessed that she found it “sweet” when her first boyfriend robbed someone for her, the public decided Sexyy’s outlook on romantic gestures was backward.

That said, it makes sense that her stage name doesn’t follow the Merriam-Webster listing. During a recent stop of her Hood Hottest Princess Tour, she revealed why she spells her stage name with two Ys. When someone misspelled her name, she took a moment between songs to set the record straight.

“Y’all dead wrong for that one. Y’all, it’s spelled with two Ys because I’m extra sexy. If y’all put one Y, I don’t know who that b*tch is,” said Sexyy in a video captured by Uproxx.

This isn’t the only time Sexyy Red has taken questionable creative liberties with the English language. In a sit-down with Interview, she revealed the titles and flavors of her cosmetic brand. “I got a lip gloss line dropping soon. Y’all better shop with your girl,” she said. “I got all different flavors: Coochie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Coochie Pink, Sex on My Period, Gonorrhea, Yellow Discharge, and Nut.”