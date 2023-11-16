Why Is Snoop Dogg Quitting Smoking Weed?
Earlier today Snoop Dogg shocked the world by announcing that he’s “giving up smoke” after conversations with his family. And while he requested that his privacy be respected, one can’t help but wonder… WHY is Snoop Dogg giving up smoking, after basically building his brand on it for the past 30 years?

It’s not the first time Snoop said he was going cold turkey on his favorite vegetable. In January this year, Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired a 20-year retrospective in which Snoop declared he was quitting weed back in 2003. After asking Snoop what he remembered from their first episode (“organized confusion”), Kimmel recalled Snoop telling him he quite smoking marijuana and asked him how that was going. “Well, I guess I’ve relapsed,” Snoop joked before experiencing a bit of word flight. “See? That’s what happens,” Jimmy quipped.

Snoop, who’s smoked with everyone from Ed Sheeran to (allegedly) Barack Obama, is so notorious for his love of the chronic that he’s had to shoot down smoke stories on rare occasions. Last year, his pre-game activities from the Super Bowl drew scrutiny from the New York Post (which then drew ridicule for the rag from the users of Twitter) and in November, he called out his supposed blunt roller for exaggerating the amount of weed he smokes in a day.

Until Snoop explains himself, though, all fans can do is speculate — and make jokes about their disbelief. Check out a few below.

