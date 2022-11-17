Will Brockhampton Go On Tour After ‘TM’ And ‘The Family?’

It has certainly seemed a long time coming, but Brockhampton’s final album as a group, TM, arrives tonight after what was originally billed as that album, The Family, turned out to be more of a Kevin Abstract solo album. The group surprise-announced TM after fans were baffled by The Family‘s exclusion of most of the members of the massive, self-described boy band, leaving fans to wonder whether all of Brockhampton’s dramatic pronouncements over the past couple of years had just been theater. Some also wondered whether, with two new albums to promote, the group might head out on a farewell tour.

However, it appears that the answer is, conclusively, no. TM will apparently be an album of unfinished cutting room floor material, described in a press release as “an album made up of songs that were started by the group during a two-week stint in Ojai, California in 2021, but were never fully completed during those sessions.” And since The Family consists of Kevin Abstract’s solo tracks, it seems unlikely that he’ll need Bearface, Dom McLennon, Joba, Matt Champion, or Merlyn Wood around to help him perform them.

There is good news, though. The group will play one last show on Saturday, November 19, at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, and it will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video’s Twitch channel for the world to watch as they take their final bow.