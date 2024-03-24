Drake continuously brags about his loyalty to “all of his dogs” (hence the name of his latest album). However, someone named Kendrick Lamar is ready to clear out the kennel.
Thanks to Lamar’s latest verse on Metro Boomin & Future’s song “Like That” (off of their joint album We Don’t Trust You), a new rap beef is sizzling up fan bases. Now that a few days have passed since Lamar’s fiery bars, fans are expecting a response from Drake any moment now. So, the question is, when is it coming?
Will Drake Respond To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss On The ‘It’s All A Blur Tour?’
Both dissed parties, Drake and J. Cole (slighted by association), are currently on the road. Yesterday (March 23), their joint, It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? made a stop at Sunrise, Florida’s Amerant Bank Arena. During the set, attendees expected a response but were deeply disappointed.
Instead of addressing Lamar’s sharp lines, Drake used the stage to show love to his mentor and longtime friend, Lil Wayne. The pair performed “Right Above It” and “She Will.”
Drake was later spotted living in a club in Miami, listening to an audio recording. Fans have speculated that it could be his official response, which they hope drops soon.
Meanwhile, users online have begun spreading a rumor that J. Cole’s official response to Lamar is imminent.
For now, eager hip-hop heads are forced to wait until the next bomb drops from either side.