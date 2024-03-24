Drake continuously brags about his loyalty to “all of his dogs” (hence the name of his latest album). However, someone named Kendrick Lamar is ready to clear out the kennel.

Thanks to Lamar’s latest verse on Metro Boomin & Future’s song “Like That” (off of their joint album We Don’t Trust You), a new rap beef is sizzling up fan bases. Now that a few days have passed since Lamar’s fiery bars, fans are expecting a response from Drake any moment now. So, the question is, when is it coming?

