Yesterday (August 21), Drake unveiled the official cover art for his forthcoming solo album, For All The Dogs. Another update came out today about the upcoming project. Although the initial post was taken down, Amazon Music’s official X (formerly Twitter) suggested that the body of work was slated to drop this Friday (August 25).

Rumors have continued to flood social media about what listeners should expect from the album, and somehow Apple Music’s Zane Lowe found himself wrapped up in a major one. According to the outlet Upcoming 100, Lowe hinted that Drake and Frank Ocean were working on a collaboration.

However, the journalist denied that he ever said such a thing. During an exchange with a user in a now-deleted post, Lowe shot down the claim, writing, “Never happened. I haven’t even been live on the radio for the last two weeks. Completely false [shrugging emoji].”

Not including the album’s cover art, the last major update Drake shared regarding For All The Dogs was around the release of his poetry book in June. “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl; don’t tempt me. For all the dogs,” the rapper wrote in a post promoting his literary work.