The It’s All A Blur Tour has not only been a significant payday thus far for Drake, but it has been a platform for him to share instant music updates with fans. On July 20, Drake revealed that his next album, For All The Dogs, would soon hit streaming platforms. Although he hasn’t revealed the official release date, Drake has hinted that it could feature collaborations with Bad Bunny and J. Cole.

On Monday, August 21, Drake took to Instagram to unveil the album’s cover, designed by one of his favorite artists, his 5-year-old son Adonis Graham. The young kid took some creative liberties with the album’s title. Instead of an adorable household canine, the image errs more on the side of a haunting werewolf, making the forthcoming project all the more intriguing.

Before Drake’s poetry book was released in June, he suggested that the literary work and his forthcoming album were linked, writing, “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl; don’t tempt me.” Below the message was the phrase, “For all the dogs.” Could this be the return of Drake’s certified lover boy era?

No further information is known about For All The Dogs at this time.