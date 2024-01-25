However, some things have changed since that initial reveal, including the fate of Mary J. Blige ‘s festival appearance.

Earlier this week, the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas announced their 2024 lineup . The single-day event on May 4 will feature Usher, Backstreet Boys, Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, and more talented performers.

Will Mary J. Blige Perform At Lovers & Friends 2024?

Just days after the Lovers & Friends lineup reveal, Mary J. Blige took to social media to share that despite being on the poster, she will not actually be there.

“I am beyond humbled by the response from all of you about the announcement of me on Lovers & Friends Festival,” Blige posted to her Instagram story. “Unfortunately, my inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later! I have the greatest fans in the world and can’t wait to see you in New York in a few short months!”

As of right now, no other performers besides Blige have pulled out of Lovers & Friends. Presale passes will go on sale tomorrow, January 26 at 10 a.m. PT, with General Admission passes starting at $325. More information about the festival can be found here.

Mary J. Blige is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.