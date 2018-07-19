Willie Nelson’s New Album ‘My Way’ Is A Cover Album Of Classic Sinatra Standards

#Willie Nelson
07.19.18 25 mins ago

Getty Image

In addition to being a dogged road warrior who keeps up a concert schedule that would make artists a quarter of his age balk, Willie Nelson is also one of the most prolific recording artists out there, dropping new full-length records at a staggering pace.

In fact, just five months after unveiling his latest studio effort Last Man Standing, the “Red Headed Stranger” is already back with another full-length release. This time, he’s decided to follow in the footsteps of his friend and peer Bob Dylan and bring his own spin to some classic Frank Sinatra standards for an 11-track album appropriately titled My Way.

To give his fans a sneak-peek into what he’s been cooking up, today, Willie has decided to share the lead single from that album, a take on the song “Summer Wind.”

In an interview for AARP Magazine, Willie talked about what he took from “Old Blue Eyes” through the years. “I learned a lot about phrasing listening to Frank,” he said. “He didn’t worry about behind the beat or in front of the beat, or whatever — he could sing it either way, and that’s the feel you have to have.”

Willie Nelson’s latest album My Way is available on September 14 via Legacy Records. Check out the full tracklist below.

Legacy Records

1. “Fly Me To The Moon”
2. “Summer Wind”
3. “One For My Baby (And One More For The Road)”
4. “A Foggy Day”
5. “It Was A Very Good Year”
6. “Blue Moon”
7. “I’ll Be Around”
8. “Night And Day”
9. “What Is This Thing Called Love” (with Norah Jones)
10. “Young At Heart”
11. “My Way”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Willie Nelson
TAGSfrank sinatraMY WAYSummer Windwillie nelson

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP