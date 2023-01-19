We may be in the thick of winter, but according to our latest UPROXX Sessions, the seasons are more of a mindset than an absolute. For Los Angeles-based producer and rapper Ye Ali, this thinking has given his career the push it needed. With production credits on releases from Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and Kehlani, the musician has been a fixture in hip-hop for some time.

Ali’s growing discography, including his debut project Traphouse Jodeci, tethers together the softness of R&B against the brashness of West Coast rap, and his latest mixtape, Private Suite 4, is no exception. The body of work dropped in November 2022 and is his strongest showing to date. The entertainer dropped by UPROXX Sessions to perform the project’s opener, produced by VOVO and Gabe Lucas.

As he raps, “See me out in public, yeah, I love to watch the opp switch / But you know me, once I get on, it ain’t no off switch/ Put yourself on like I did, that’s the plot twist / Yeah, I quit my job, but since then I’ve lockеd in / I was workin’ at that dealership, thinkin’ if I blow up tomorrow I ain’t gon’ be back hеre leasin’ whips / Left me all alone in this water, told me, ‘Sink or swim,’” Ali gets introspective. He’s traveled a long road to land where he is today.

Watch Ye Ali’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Autumn’s Here” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.