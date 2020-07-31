YG has spent much of the year working on his upcoming fifth album Laugh Now Kry Later! Three singles have been released, its title track, “FTP,” and “Swag,” meaning the album could quite possibly arrive before year’s end — a fairly quick turnaround from his 2019 4Real 4Real album. YG stopped by the The Morning Hustle radio show to speak about something a bit more personal than his new album, recounting the events of his 2019 house raid.

YG goes into detail about the traumatizing raid when police came into his house guns drawn on him & his family earlier in the year during an interview on The Morning Hustle.

“The police came, raided my house – like my house, house with me and my family and my kids. They come through like four in the morning. We asleep, the helicopter had come around and all that,” YG said during his interview. “They bang the door in trying to get in the door, so I go downstairs, I open the door – boom! They draw down on me. That’s normal, but my kids at the time were 4 years old and 6 years old. They upstairs in the room with their mama.” YG then went on to explain how the LAPD crossed the line threatening his children as well, despite his compliance with them.

“They go up in the room and they got the big AKs all in my little kids’ face like, ‘Don’t move!’” he recalled. “I’m like bro, what the f*ck is y’all doing? Y’all got me f*cked up! They doing this to my little kids! And these are little girls!” Despite his feelings about the situation, YG suggested he understood why it played out the way it did.

“I been through a lot of other stuff with the police but I’m from the streets though, you feel me?” he said. “So it’s like I got a target on my back already from that and I know that, so it ain’t really nothing to talk about. Because it’s like when you’re from a certain area, the police gon’ f*ck with you.”