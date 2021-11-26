yo gotti
Yo Gotti Delays His New Album ‘CM10’ After The Murder Of His Late Rival, Young Dolph

Fans are convinced that Memphis rapper Yo Gotti delayed the release of his new double album CM10 out of deference for his late rival Young Dolph, who was murdered in their shared hometown earlier this month. Gotti, who had been hyping the new project’s release planned for this Friday, November 25, instead posted on Instagram announcing that it had been given a “new date” and advising fans to “stay tuned.”

The double project is to consist of two albums, Free and Game, according to Gotti’s Instagram post announcing the release last week. “I’m going against what everybody told me,” he wrote. “‘Dropping 2 Albums on the Same day DONT MAKE SENSE.’ Me: I’m an Ex-Drug Dealer Turned Executive NONE OF THIS SH!T MAKES SENSE.”

Some fans quickly expressed their belief that he’d delayed the album as a result of the recent murder of his fallen foe Dolph, with whom he’s feuded for the past five years. Their feud extended to their respective label crews, Collective Music Group and Paper Route Empire, to the point that Gotti’s Memphis restaurant was temporarily shut down by police after Dolph’s death as a precaution. Although the two rappers have traded musical insults over the years, fans think that Gotti is using the additional time to remove references to Dolph — either out of respect or self-preservation — to avoid speaking ill of the dead.

