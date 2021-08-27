Birdman reunites the Rich Gang with his “Blue Emerald” video, which features Young Thug. The video marks one of their first collaborations since their hit “Lifestyle,” which shot Young Thug to stardom. The video sees the two cruising in a Rolls-Royce while beautiful women fan themselves with cash in the backseat. Chris Brown, who collaborated with Young Thug in 2020 with the joint mixtape Slime & B, also makes a cameo appearance.

Aside from the fact that he might be colorblind (emeralds are green, dude), Birdman excited fans with the announcement that Rich Gang is returning, teasing the new project, Rich Gang 2, in 2019. This year, he recruited Lil Wayne and Roddy Ricch for the return single “Stunnaman,” marking the first time Birdman and Lil Wayne worked together since 2019’s “Ride Dat” featuring Juvenile.

Young Thug, meanwhile, is working on his next album, Punk, dropping the single “Tick Tock” last week after previewing several other tracks during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert at the end of July. He’s also planning his film debut and appeared on Belly’s “Better Believe.”

Watch Birdman’s “Blue Emerald” video featuring Young Thug above.

