Earlier Tuesday, footage circulated of Gunna and his crew dodging gunfire at a recent video shoot with Lil Keed. The clip shows a team of cameramen getting footage of Gunna in front of extras on an ATV when several shots were fired and the group abruptly dispersed. Fans showed concern on social media, but Young Thug aimed to put fans at ease by addressing the gunfire in a video.

Speaking to the clip on social media, Young Thug briefly explained the situation in a selfie video. “Anytime you see like shoot-outs and shootings or anything and we involved in it, no, we the ones that did it,” he said.

While Young Thug offered his explanation, fans aren’t as convinced. Both Gunna and Lil Keed are signed to Thugger’s YSL Records, so it wouldn’t make sense that he wanted to shoot his own crew. If the gunfire was planned, the camera crew wouldn’t have rushed away from the scene.

So far, neither Gunna nor Lil Keed has addressed the gunfire. But Gunna hopped on his Instagram stories yesterday to simply urge fans “don’t believe” the cap, though the rapper didn’t add any further clarification.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.