In a slew of comebacks this November, one of the most anticipated K-Pop releases of the month comes from the soloist whose name has reached new heights in 2022.

After winning NBC’s American Song Contest (the American version of Eurovision) earlier this year, superstar AleXa returns to the K-Pop scene with some sass. Releasing her lead single “Back In Vogue” off her EP Girls Gone Vogue, the singer takes A.I. Troopers (her fans) on a whimsical and lavish journey of exploring power, luxury and confidence.

Following the success of her single “Wonderland” earlier this year, AleXa taps the same team comprised of composers Jonatan Gusmark, Ludvig Evers, Moa ‘Cazzi Opeia’ Carlebecker (Sunshine), Ellen Berg (Sunshine), and choreographer House of Sam for “Back In Vogue.” The single is a groovy pop track that takes heavy inspiration from jazz and old-school hip-hop.

Girls Gone Vogue showcases AleXa’s range with the numerous of collaborations she’s done for the EP. The K-pop singer teams up with MAMAMOO‘s main rapper Moonbyul for a medium-tempo, acoustic R&B track called “Star” while also working with Korean producer Im Sang-Hyuck for “Endorphine.” According to a press release from ZB Label, her last track “Please Try Again” is a gift from Thai singer-songwriter and actor Jeff Satur.

Check out the full tracklist to Girls Gone Vogue below.

1. “Star” (featuring Moonbyul of MAMAMOO)

2. “Back In Vogue”

3. “Endorphine”

4. “Black Out”

5. “Please Try Again”