Are Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour’ Tickets Exchangeable?

Beginning in February 2024, the “Vampire” singer Olivia Rodrigo will take on her most ambitious tour yet. Rodrigo’s 57-date arena-focused Guts World Tour with special guests The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf is predicted to break records worldwide.

To meet the needs of the Grammy Award winner’s fan demographic, Rodrigo will offer a less expensive ticketing tier called Silver Star. But that isn’t the only inclusive initiative Rodrigo’s team is taking for her international run. To combat scalpers, the Guts World Tour tickets are mobile entry only and will have a delivery delay. So, are the tickets exchangeable?

According to the Ticketmaster’s terms and conditions, the typical answer is yes based on several other elements, including the discretion of the Event Organizers. Also, it is essential to note that VIP packages or other add-ons are not eligible for an exchange. However, exchanges might not be available due to the Guts World Tour‘s mobile entry policy. Mobile entry tickets with delivery delays aren’t accessible until, at the earliest, 72 hours before the scheduled concert date.

If you’ve purchased tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour, refer to the condition notes listed in your confirmation email for further clarity.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.