Ariana Grande Is Launching An Animal Rescue Center In Los Angeles

Ariana Grande fans know that the singer is passionate about animals, and now she is doing something to help ones that are in need: She announced today that she is launching Orange Twins Rescue, an animal rescue center.

Grande made the announcement with a Windows 95-style promotional image that teases the website, which is still a work in progress and displays a similar graphic when accessed. “we are so happy, proud and excited,” Grande wrote. “our site comin soon.” Orange Twins Rescue already has an active Instagram account, which has about 36,000 followers as of this post and was previously used to highlight animals in need and other similar things. Fox 11 Los Angeles notes that Orange Twins Rescue will be in LA, and the website indicates the venture is a non-profit organization.

we are so happy, proud and excited 🐈🐕 our site comin soon 🔜 follow @/orangetwinsrescue on instagram for more ☁️ pic.twitter.com/lhCVfg6Fj4 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2020

The singer showed off one of her pet dogs, Toulouse, during a 2016 appearance on The Tonight Show, when he excitedly ran to her when called. In 2018, she and Pete Davidson also got a pet pig together, which they appropriately named Piggy Smallz. Meanwhile, Grande is fresh off the fifth No. 1 song of her career as “Positions” debuted on top of the Hot 100.

Keep an eye on the Orange Twins Rescue website and Grande’s socials for more info on the endeavor.