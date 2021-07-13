All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw a number of groovy releases. Billie Eilish gave another preview of her sophomore album, BTS debuted a joyous tune, and Justin Bieber teamed up with The Kid Laroi for a radio-ready hit. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Billie Eilish — “NDA” Billie Eilish is a few weeks away from the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever. So far, the singer has teased the LP with a handful of singles and this week, Eilish returns with the slow-burning track “NDA.” The single leans into Eilish’s dark-pop sound, using downtempo synths and sparse instrumentation to craft an eerie-yet-affecting tune. BTS — “Permission To Dance” Following up on their smash hit “Butter,” which has been at No. 1 for an impressive seven weeks, BTS give their fans “Permission To Dance” with their latest single. The carefree English-language single features an addictive beat and dance-ready chorus and was co-written by pop aficionado Ed Sheeran alongside Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.

The Kid Laroi — “Stay” Feat. Justin Bieber Australian hitmaker The Kid Laroi teamed up with Justin Bieber this week for “Stay,” a collaboration fans had been begging for. The buoyant track is sure to be Laroi’s next pop hit, combining a euphoric chorus and a driving beat for a track that’s sure to be the next song of the summer. Bad Bunny — “De Museo” Prolific musician Bad Bunny continues steadily dropping singles with his new song “De Museo.” The track is more vulnerable compared to the rapper’s recent songs, detailing how he’s still committed to his family and old friends even though he’s now rich and famous. The song starts off slow but picks up momentum halfway through with a bouncing beat.

Jungle — “Romeo” Feat. Bas UK production duo Jungle teamed up with Dreamville signee Bas to share the sunny tune “Romeo” off their forthcoming album Loving In Stereo. The song’s funky production emphasizes Bas’ jaunty flow as he spits verses about embracing that which he can’t control. “We’d never had a featured artist on a record before but Bas is part of the journey of this album and so it just had to make the cut,” Jungle’s Josh Lloyd-Watson said about the single. Omar Apollo — “Go Away” After making a name for himself on his hypeworthy debut album Apolonio, Omar Apollo ushers in a new era of music with the shimmering single “Go Away.” The lovelorn track leans on atmospheric production and Apollo’s tender vocal delivery as he delicately delivers a ballad about the pain of watching a loved one leave.

Tinashe — “Bouncin” After opting to leave her former label in favor of going independent, Tinashe has been experimenting with her sound on recent singles. Her latest, “Bouncin,” combines her R&B sensibilities with a club-ready beat, creating a dancefloor-ready tune that celebrates late nights out. Ericdoa, Glaive — “F*ck This Town” Bubbling teen hyperpop producer Ericdoa once again teams up with his friend and fellow cutting-edge pop artist Glaive to send an apathetic message to their hometown with the song “F*ck This Town.” Over a skittering beat, the two chart their rise to success while indicating how they’ve both grown out of their respective east coast towns.