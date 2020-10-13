All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Bebe Rexha — “Baby I’m Jealous” Feat. Doja Cat After weeks of teasing, Bebe and Doja’s energetic “Baby I’m Jealous” single is finally here to get Uproxx’s best new pop stamp of approval. “‘Baby, I’m Jealous’ is a song I wrote about embracing my insecurities,” Bebe said about the track. “It’s about the way social media has heightened my jealousy which can affect how I feel about myself. We are constantly flooded with the highlights of other people’s lives, and at times I find myself comparing my worth and beauty to others. It’s part of the human process to experience jealousy—ultimately, this is an anthem to embrace those feelings as a form of empowerment.” Victoria Monet — “Touch Me” Feat. Kehlani Following the release of her shimmering album Jaguar, Victoria Monet called on Kehlani to lend a verse on her queer anthem “Touch Me.” “This song is a very personal one,” Monet said. “As artists, it’s special when we let the music document the details of real experiences and that’s what ‘Touch Me’ does. I think it’s beautiful for so many reasons and I hope people can find their own reasons with every listen.”

Little Mix — “Not A Pop Song” Pop group Little Mix returned with another hit this week. Following their previous singles “Holiday” and “Break Up Song,” the group’s exuberant “Not A Pop Song” will be featured in their upcoming sixth studio album Confetti. Alexander 23 — “Brainstorm” Alexander 23 wants his fans to know that it’s okay to not be okay. Released for Global Mental Health Day, “Brainstorm” is a rolling piano anthem that aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health conversations.

Channel Tres — “Skate Depot” Channel Tres’ “Skate Depot” arrives this week as his first single off of his upcoming I Can’t Go Outside mixtape. Offering his musings over a club-ready beat, the single is an ode to the late Skate Depot rink in Cerritos, CA. The rink was the musician’s first job, but he was let go just week weeks later for not being “good enough” at skating. Gia Woods — “All I Know” Gia Woods had already made a name for herself in alt-pop with a handful of singles but this week, the singer offered her debut EP Cut Season. On the project, “All I Know” stands out as a earnest reflection on finding deeper love and self acceptance after cutting out toxic friends.

Daya — “First Time” After spending the majority of 2020 working on new music, Grammy Award-winning singer Daya is here to impress with her latest single “First Time.” Over a rhythmic beat, Daya delivers a lighthearted tune about memorable night. “‘First Time’ was a natural result of being more in touch with myself and the world around me, knowing exactly what I want and how to get there. It feels like a rebirth of self – sonically and visually – and it’s a small piece of an entire world I’m building,” Daya said about the revved-up track. Sasha Sloan — “Hypochondriac” Sasha Sloan continued to tease her upcoming debut album, Only Child, this week with the gentle ballad “Hypochondriac.” The fourth single released off her impending effort, the song showcases the singer’s powerhouse vocals while she sings of finally prioritizing her health now that she’s in love.