All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

The Weeknd — “Sacrifice” With very little warning, The Weeknd officially dropped his After Hours follow up, Dawn FM. For this new era of music, the singer adopted a look that ages him several decades, but the synth-pop songs themselves shows he’s created a futuristic sound twinged with disco nostalgia. His track “Sacrifice” is an upbeat preview of the album, featuring a groovy bassline and his signature soaring vocals. Halsey — “People Disappear Here” Last year, Halsey pivoted to a more alt-rock sound with their acclaimed album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. This week, the singer added two new tracks to a deluxe version of the LP. They describe their new song “People Disappear Here” as “moody ethereal goodness,” which is a pretty apt description of the powerful dark-pop anthem.

Maren Morris — “Circles Around This Town” After becoming one of the most popular country stars with her 2019 album Girl, Maren Morris kicks off her new era of music with the new catchy tune, “Circles Around This Town.” The single has pretty much everything you’d want in a country pop song: Revved-up guitar, soaring vocals, and inspired lyrics about persevering. “‘Circles Around This Town’ is my story, so I felt like I truly got to relive my journey from Texas to Nashville again,” Morris said about the track. Marina — “Pink Convertible” Following up on her 2021 album Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land, Marina fired off a few more tracks for a deluxe version of the release. Her song “Pink Convertible” expands on the world she build for her album, featuring lyrics about the hypocrisy of fame and fortune over shimmering synths and eerie production.

Bonobo, Joji — “From You” Rising star Joji teamed up with musician, producer, and DJ Bonobo for the lo-fi, vibe-heavy tune “From You.” The song marks the first new project from Joji since his acclaimed 2020 album Nectar and takes things in a slower direction than what we normally hear from the musician. Ylona Garcia — “Entertain Me” Australian-Filipino pop singer Ylona Garcia has already made a name for herself with a handful of singles and two high-profile appearances on reality TV shows, and this week she started off the new year right by dropping the addictive tune “Entertain Me.” Leaning on Garcia’s honeyed vocals and a catchy beat drop, the new single showcases the singer’s talent for crafting radio-ready hits.

Bennett — “When It’s Too Good” This week saw another fun release from one to watch Bennett. “When It’s Too Good” is a catchy and sultry number that offers a place for Bennett to showcase her room-filling vocals over a snappy beat and gives a taste of her refined pop star attitude. Ella Henderson — “Brave” Ella Henderson has built up a sizeable following with her vulnerable and relatable music, and her new track “Brave” is no different. The inspiring single sees Henderson belting out heart-tugging lyrics about the importance of picking yourself up and dusting yourself off after an intense rough patch.