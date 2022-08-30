All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Taylor Swift may have stolen the spotlight from literally every other artist this past weekend by announcing her new concept album Midnights, which arrives in October, but there were still a ton of great releases from acts like Joji, Rina Sawayama, and more. Plus, the highly anticipated collaboration between Britney Spears and Elton John finally came out. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Elton John, Britney Spears — “Hold Me Closer” Let’s kick it off with the obvious pick: “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John and Britney Spears. It’s her first song in six years — and of course those six years were publicly tumultuous — but it shows how she hasn’t lost any of what makes her special. Her voice is as powerful as ever while the track pulsates with an infectious rhythm that only gets better as it goes on. Madison Beer — “Dangerous” Madison Beer’s new piano-driven song “Dangerous” floats magically. Her vocals are strong and stunning as she tells a visceral story full of imagery and feeling, all made more powerful by a stunning string section that brings the track to a heavenly state.

Oliver Malcolm — “Martian Man” “Martian Man” by Oliver Malcolm, who just announced his forthcoming project Act Two, is undeniably infectious and groovy. He’s known for producing for acts like MF DOOM, Tinashe, and Glass Animals, and those experiences definitely helped him craft such a catchy, idiosyncratic sound of his own that shows on this track. Sasha Alexa Sloan — “As It Was” This year has been full of great Spotify Singles, from Snail Mail covering Superdrag to Remi Wolf covering Frank Ocean. Like those renditions, Sasha Alexa Sloan’s take on Harry Styles’s “As It Was” is creative and compelling. It’s much slower and has a twinkle to it, and her vocals are mesmeric.

Joji — “Yukon (Interlude)” It’s likely not easy to follow up a massive TikTok hit — such as Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us,” which catapulted into fame off the bat because of its vulnerable lyrics and masterful storytelling. But “Yukon (Interlude)” picks up where it left off and is even imbued with a catchy rhythm that keeps it interesting. Rina Sawayama — “Phantom” We’re only a few days away from the release of Rina Sawayama’s Hold The Girl, an album whose anticipation has been increasing exponentially with the unveiling of every single. “Phantom” continues this pattern of excitement, serving as a sentimental track that explores how to keep boundaries with others in order to take care of ourselves.

Gayle — “God Has A Sense Of Humor” Gayle’s new song “God Has A Sense Of Humor” is an intense but comforting exploration of grief and mortality as she reckons with being human. “Life’s not right or wrong / It’s just a little complicated,” she sings while reflecting on memories of loss, pain, and conflict that resonate deeply. Ingrid Andress — “Feel Like This” Off the bat, Ingrid Andress’s “Feel Like This” establishes itself as a nuanced confrontation of toxic relationships: “It’s crazy how manipulation feels like / A soft blanket holding you tight / And every night sleeping next to someone’s / Just as warm as the gaslight,” she sings, but she’s not resentful. In the chorus, she sings gleefully about finding a healthy love that gives her hope, and it’s inspiring.