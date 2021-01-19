All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

With many big-name pop stars serving up hits, this week hopefully stood as a preview to a musically fruitful year. Lana Del Rey debuted her Chemtrails Over The Country Club title track, Selena Gomez teased a Spanish-language album, and Ariana Grande tapped two big stars for a sultry remix. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Lana Del Rey — “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” After Lana Del Rey made headlines for some controversial comments, the singer tried to turn attention back to her music this week with “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.” Creating a distinct feeling of nostalgia, the song is a tender ballad to fleeting summer days underscored by soft piano keys. Selena Gomez — “De Una Vez” Following the success of her comeback record Rare, Selena Gomez is ready to step into a new era of music. Sharing the healing anthem “De Una Vez,” Gomez teased a full Spanish-language project in the works. “This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long,” she said alongside the single.

Ariana Grande — “34+35 (Remix) Feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat Ariana Grande may have released her highly-anticipated album Positions last year, but she wasn’t done sharing music. This week, Grande called on Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat to hop on her steamy track “34+35.” Doja cleverly name-dropped Tekashi 69 in her verse while Megan flexed her impeccable flow. Zayn — “Connexion” Former One Direction member is notoriously private, but the singer shed some light on his life and relationship with Gigi Hadid this week by releasing his third solo album Nobody Is Listening. On the project arrived the lulling track “Connexion,” where Zayn croons of his other-worldly connection to another over a snapping beat.

SIA — “Hey Boy” Feat. Burna Boy Though her Music film’s announcement was met with some controversy, SIA is continuing to drum up anticipation for the upcoming release by sharing music from its soundtrack. This week, the singer debuted her bubbly “Hey Boy” collaboration with Burna Boy, which arrives as the closing track on the Music soundtrack. G Flip — “Queen” Feat. Mxmtoon This week, G Flip collaborated with singer/songwriter Mxmtoon and producer Rostam to share the empowering anthem “Queen.” Describing her inspiration behind the track in a statement, G Flip said: “‘Queen’ was written about the strong women around me, the queens that raised me and the queens I’ve met through my years. My idea of a queen is not necessarily linked to gender; queens come in all forms and walks of life. To me a queen embodies power and strength; they embrace all they are fiercely yet gracefully.”

Dana Williams — “You Win” Over the past several years, LA singer/songwriter Dana Williams has been winning over hearts with a handful of moving singles. This week, Williams penned a delicate tune about learning to stand her ground in a relationship. Leaning on her captivating vocals, Williams sings of finally being able to make the decision that’s best for her heart. Joshua Bassett — “Lie Lie Lie” After Olivia Rodrigo took the music industry by storm with her post-breakup debut single “Drivers License,” her ex-boyfriend and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett seemingly responded with his own track. “I wrote ‘Lie Lie Lie’ after I found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time,” Bassett said about his song. “It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them. It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down.”