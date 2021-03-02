All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw some energetic releases. Nick Jonas returned to announce a solo album, Chloe x Halle dropped two new Ungodly Hour songs, and pop up-and-comer Madison Beer shared her anticipated debut album. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Nick Jonas — “Spaceman” Following the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 comeback, Nick Jonas has returned to expand his solo career. Announcing the LP Spaceman with its slow-burning title track, Jonas said: “‘Spaceman’ kind of came into my mind as I was thinking, ‘What’s the one thing that all of us have felt during this time? Completely disconnected from the world.’ We’ve gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this is our reality.” Chloe x Halle — “80/20” After breaking out into the mainstream with their sizzling sophomore album Ungodly Hour, sister duo Chloe x Halle served up two new tracks on its deluxe release. Like the remainder of their album, “80/20” displays the singers’ sensual side, shedding their innocence while showcasing their impressive vocal ranges.

Madison Beer — “Sour Times” Nine years to the day since she posted her first singing video to YouTube, Madison Beer released her debut album Life Support on Epic Records. Showcasing her cutting edge sound, the album melts together Billie Eilish’s apathetic attitude with Ariana Grande’s saccharine harmonies. “Writing songs is like therapy for me.” says Beer said about the project. “That’s why this album is called Life Support. It helped me get rid of the darkness and see the light.” India Shawn — “Too Sweet” Feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra After making a name for herself with her first two albums, India Shawn is back with her fluttering voice for the Unknown Mortal Orchestra collaboration “Too Sweet.” About her musical inspirations, Shawn sites Aaliyah: “I remember watching an interview of Aaliyah talking about her love for alternative music. I think that’s where my deep dive into alt & indie rock began. It’s been a goal of mine for years now to create the kind of music that I listen to.”

Two Feet — “Never Enough” With his simmering track “Never Enough,” NYC-based producer Two Feet heralds his voyeuristic LP Max Maco Is Dead Right?. About the upbeat, euphoric single, Two Feet said, ”I wanted to make a dance record for the album that serves as a manifestation of Max Maco’s extroversion, social life and absurd antics. I think I did that with ‘Never Enough’.” Slayyyter — “Clouds” Singer Slayyyter is working her way into the mainstream with her upcoming debut album Troubled Paradise. This week, Slayyyter offered another preview of the impending effort with the opulent single “Clouds,” which features her euphoric lyrical delivery over a club-ready beat.

Danny L Harle — “Take My Heart Away” Hyperpop producer Danny L Harle has worked extensively behind-the-scenes with artists like Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Caroline Polachek. But with his newly-released album Harlecore, the artist is stepping onto center stage. With songs like “Take My Heart Away,” Harle proves he knows how to set the tone for a night on the dance floor. Pussy Riot — “Toxic” Feat. Dorian Electra After Pussy Riot featured on Dorian Electra’s 2020 sophomore album, the two team up once again for a new, glitchy single. “‘Toxic’ is political, because personal is political,” Pussy Riot vocalist Nadya Tolokonnikova said. “The single reflects on the importance of self-care, cherishing your mental health and staying away from relationships that poison you.”

Kero Kero Bonito — “The Princess And The Clock” Following their acclaimed 2019 album Time ‘N’ Place, Kero Kero Bonito announced their upcoming EP Civilisation II alongside “The Princess And The Clock.” About the single, the band says they crafted their own fable to serve as inspiration: “‘The Princess And The Clock’ is the tale of a young explorer who is kidnapped while sailing the world, imprisoned at the top of a tower and worshiped as royalty by an isolated society. Trapped in her chamber, she spends years dreaming of escaping, until one day she disappears.” Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre — “Anyone Else But You” After starring in the hit Netflix film To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Lana Condor once again teams up with songwriter Anthony De La Torre for a snappy love tune. “Anyone Else But You” describes the exact moment of falling in love, and all the warmth that comes with it.