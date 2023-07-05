All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Welcome to July! It’s hard to believe that the year is already halfway over. Still, pop artists are gearing up to keep the summer vibes going — returning to share new music and even full albums. This week is complete with dance-ready vibes and other tracks that will get you in touch with your emotions. Continue scrolling for Uproxx’s Best New Pop roundup from this week.

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire” As the first glimpse of her sophomore album, Rodrigo’s “Vampire” finds her emotionally struggling after someone took advantage of her — and others along the way. Complete with a music video that doubles as an industry critique, she pushes right back against the “blood sucker” and “fame f*cker” types of the world. Charli XCX — “Speed Drive” Now that it’s July, the Barbie movie is almost ready to hit theaters. Building anticipation is the equally-bubbly soundtrack, which features Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive.” The fast-paced song proves that Charli doesn’t miss when she’s behind the wheel.

Shakira — “Copa Vacia” (feat. Manuel Turizo) Shakira wants more out of a relationship on “Copa Vacia” — translated to “Empty Cup.” Throughout the track, she points out that the other person is always busy and they should focus on her instead of work. Complete with Turizo’s appearance as a prince figure in the music video, the duo really brought The Little Mermaid vibes. Alok, Ava Max — “Car Keys” Another driving-themed entry this week, Ava Max teamed up with the Brazilian DJ Alok for this hit. “I’m the keys to your car, babe / If you lose me then, baby, good luck,” Max warns in the chorus as she gives a final reminder.

Holly Humberstone — “Room Service” The second of Holly Humberstone‘s double song drop, “Room Service” is the softer side, painting a picture where she is able to hide away with a love interest in a hotel room. “And someday / We’ll look around to see we’ve lived another year,” she adds. Keltiey — “Kn0” (feat. Skaiwater) The latest in Keltiey’s string of songs from this year, “Kn0” is an anthem about defining a relationship, blended with the lightness of the instrumental. It’s definitely worth checking out for the music video too, which goes from butterfly princess to roller disco vibes.

The Last Dinner Party — “Sinner” “‘Sinner’ is a story of self-acceptance, and the longing for the past and present self to become one,” The Last Dinner Party’s guitarist, Lizzie Mayland, shared via Far Out. “Born from a breakbeat drum sample, ‘Sinner’ is punctuated by ripping guitar lines and harmony-filled vocal breakdowns.” Delacey — “Slot Machine” Delacey recently dropped her sophomore album, This Girl Has A Dream. One of the standouts is “Slot Machine,” as her songwriting abilities shine over a moody, jazz-inspired instrumental. For listeners who might not be familiar, if you love Lana Del Rey-ish vibes, you’ll love this too.