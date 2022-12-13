All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

While the year might be coming to a close, this week has marked some significant release drops and announcements from everyone’s fave pop artists. SZA dropped her first new album in five years, and Lana Del Rey announced she’s returning with a record next year as well. There are also some rising stars you don’t want to miss, as each artist really came out swinging. Here is Uproxx’s roundup of this week’s Best New Pop music.

Dove Cameron — “Girl Like Me” Dove Cameron has distanced herself from her Disney roots to become one of the most exciting rising pop stars. “Girl Like Me” is a sleek and sultry single from her forthcoming debut album, as she interpolates a surprise choice from the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle soundtrack. Lana Del Rey — “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” Del Rey ushered in her new era this week with the lengthy-titled but brilliant, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” (We didn’t.) In typical Lana fashion, the breezy ballad is extremely California-core, including her love for Ventura. There are also a ton of musical references, from The Eagles’ “Hotel California” and Harry Nilsson’s “Don’t Forget Me” to John Lennon.

Caroline Polachek — “Welcome To My Island” After Polachek’s previous singles, “Bunny Is A Rider” and “Sunset,” her latest song, “Welcome To My Island,” served as a proper introduction for fans to her sophomore album. While the hyperpop track eases in with beach-themed descriptions, it takes a darker turn on the bridge as she warns that “nothing’s gonna be the same again.” Maude Latour — “Reality Television” A bonus track on Maude Latour’s deluxe version of her EP, 001, “Reality Television” is driven forward by the overarching drum beat. Compared to her previous music, Latour’s vocals are just as capable of shining through on a lower, pop-punk-influenced style. “I killed all my idols,” she notes. One thing is for sure — she killed it.

Upsahl — “Kickflip” Upsahl’s “Kickflip” opens her new EP, Sagittarius, with a carefree (and a little reckless) attitude. Inspired by Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” she describes the song as “​​high energy, dancey, and fun” in a recent interview with Uproxx. “Now that I sort of have this stability in my life, this EP is very much building off of that power and confidence I found,” Upsahl added. SZA — “Ghost In The Machine” feat. Phoebe Bridgers After five years, SZA dropped her anticipated sophomore album, SOS, and the world — if only for a moment, feels right again. The fan-favorite for myself included is her surprise collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers, “Ghost In The Machine.” While the duo might’ve seemed like a shock, they work extremely well as a vocal duo. Bridgers fits right into SZA’s emotional realm, as she details fighting with someone at an NYC hotel.

Rebecca Black — “Look At You” “People see you on the screen, and think you’re make-believe / But I tell them, you’re better in person,” Black sings in the opening lines of her latest song, “Look At You.” The slow-paced ballad serves as her finding inspiration in another person, before the second verse introduces a beat change that keeps listeners on their toes. “Everybody’s got someone that f*cks them up” — an easy standout line. Emeryld — “Bloodline” Emeryld’s soulful voice shines on “Bloodline” as she disses a man who can’t seem to shut up. “It’s a shame, it’s in your bloodline,” she drags as the punchline that inspired the title.