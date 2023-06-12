What Is Billie Eilish’s Chest Tattoo?

For one reason or another, it’s not uncommon to see Billie Eilish making headlines. Today, she’s on people’s minds and news feeds because of a new bikini photo, which shows off a previously unseen chest tattoo of hers. What is the ink of, though?

The photo was shared on Instagram by Annabel Zimmer (the daughter of iconic composer Hans Zimmer). In it, Eilish wears a Miaou bikini top, Versace sunglasses, a necklace, and earrings while smiling and looking off to the side. It’s not Eilish’s post, but she commented on it simply with a see-no-evil monkey emoji.

Due to the size of the tattoo on Eilish’s body and in the frame of the photo, it might be hard to identify what it is. Eilish has already done that for us, though. In 2021, though, Rolling Stone reported the ink reads “Eilish” in “an ornate, gothic font” and that she got it the day after the 2020 Grammys, so on January 27. Meanwhile, Eilish noted while pointing to her chest in a Vanity Fair interview from the same year, “I have three tattoos now. I have one here that says ‘Eilish.’ Yes, I love myself.”

Meanwhile, Eilish generated some attention earlier this year after lingerie photos invited comparisons to a Breaking Bad character.