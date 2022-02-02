Billie Eilish Has Already Dyed Her Hair A New Color

Billie Eilish is known for many things when it comes to her music, like sweeping the Grammys with her debut album. And when it comes to her unique style, she’s known for spicing up her hair with vibrant colors. During much of her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? era, Eilish sported her signature neon green roots. But upon announcing her sophomore Happier Than Ever release, she debuted a platinum blonde bob. The blonde didn’t last long, as one can imagine the upkeep, but Eilish has already changed her hair yet again.

The singer shared her new look on her Instagram page, and this time the change was much less drastic. The singer previously sported a dark brown bob, a color which only lasted about two months before she decided to take her hair in a slightly darker direction. Eilish posted a new selfie which showed she dyed her hair a jet-black color, matching the mask she’s wearing on an airplane.

The singer captioned the image with a simple black square, but she gave another look at her new hair on her Instagram Stories. “Did you miss me?” she wrote on a selfie showing off a cute pigtails.

Eilish’s hair changes usually means a new project is on the way. Other than hosting and performing on SNL, her brunette hair didn’t bring new music. But if a recent Instagram post is any indication, Eilish is planning on making an announcement this upcoming Friday — just days after debuting her new jet-black look.

Check out Eilish’s new haircut above.