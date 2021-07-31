Billie Eilish’s hotly-anticipated new album Happier Than Ever (and video) came out yesterday, and it’s already well on its way to a successful first week. Making the record was such a good experience for Billie, she’s also already said she wishes she could make it again – and detailed for fans the ideal way to listen to it for the first time.

On Thursday before the album came out, Billie and Spotify hosted a massive release party for the record, and it looked to be one of those unmissable events, with a veritable who’s who in music and entertainment in attendance. One such who’s who was none other than Olivia Rodrigo, whose recent success of her own in the pop world at such a young age makes her a contemporary and peer of Billie. While the internet scoured Billie and other public figure’s Instagram posts for glimpses of the event, today Billie shared a photo dumb that gives fans a much more intimate look at the party.

And yes, one of the photos does show her in a full-on hug with Olivia, so clearly these two are closer than we knew, or immediately clicked. Check out more photos from Billie’s point of view of the party above, which she captioned with the heartfelt: “This is where the real love is.” Olivia quickly commented back, “ur an angel.” Collab coming soon??? No one would be mad at that!