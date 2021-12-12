Pulling off the rare feat of both hosting Saturday Night Live and appearing as the show’s musical guest, Billie Eilish has had quite the weekend so far. Kicking of fher musical appearances with an incredible rendition of “Happier Than Ever’ that transitions from moody living room performance into epic headbanger, she’s got yet another pivot up her sleeve for her second performance of the night. Given the moody, jazzy vibe of Happier Than Ever — a pretty big shift from When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go and its goth-pop attitude — it’s not surprising Billie would want to showcase that sound for her second song selection.

After dropping the self-directed video for “Male Fantasy” earlier this week, she followed up “Happier Than Ever” with a live performance of the song that returns to a well-worn format for Billie and Finneas — sitting on a bed, quietly singing and playing together. After the theatrics of her first song, this subdued moment feels like the perfect cap on a massive night. With the moody lighting from drawn blinds and a solitary plant, the stage is a pretty good ringer for what a creative’s bedroom might look like. Check out the performance above.