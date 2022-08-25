The MTV VMAs 2022 are happening this Sunday, August 28th. This year’s show will feature not one, but three hosts in LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. Minaj will be receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the MTV Global Icon Award. There will be a ton of live performances happening throughout the evening, including newly announced ones from Bad Bunny and Snoop Dogg with Eminem. But where can you watch the 2022 MTV VMAs? You’ll have a lot more options this year than just on MTV.

Where Can I Watch The 2022 MTV VMAs?

The MTV VMAs will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ beginning at 8 pm EST / 5pm PST. It will be available to watch simultaneously on the MTV network as well as on BET, The CW, CMT, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, BET Her, TV Land, Nickelodeon, Logo, MTV 2, and VH1.

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Kendrick Lamar lead the way with seven nominations each at the 2022 MTV VMAs. See the full list of nominees here.

Tune in for the awards show and performances from stars like Lizzo, J Balvin, Blackpink, Panic At The Disco!, Kane Brown, and others. See the full list of performers here.

