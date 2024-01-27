Today, Justin Timberlake officially dropped the lead single, “Selfish,” from his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was — which he has been heavily promoting, given it is his first record in years. However, not everyone was having it, especially Britney Spears fans.

For those who don’t remember, Spears dropped her memoir, where she didn’t hold back about how she felt about her relationship with Justin Timberlake — and that she reportedly had an abortion when they dated in the 2000s.

Because of this, Britney’s fans decided to stream and buy her 2011 song, which was also titled “Selfish.” They hilariously managed to get enough on board that it jumped to No. 1 on the iTunes Song Chart.

Timberlake’s “Selfish” release sat below it, according to Variety. “The more I think about it, the funnier it is,” one user reacted to the news.

“Turn this up! And Femme Fatale was my album too,” another added.

As for what else Timberlake has planned, he recently announced his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which goes on sale next week. More information on that, along with his new album, can be found here. He is also set to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live tomorrow night.