BTS Talk About The Grammys And Perform ‘Black Swan’ Barefoot On ‘The Late Late Show’

Most public establishments will kick you out for not wearing shoes. That’s not how it goes on stage at The Late Late Show, though, as James Corden’s musical guests for the evening, BTS, gave their first television performance of “Black Swan,” and they did it barefoot while dancing in an eerie forest set.

Elsewhere on the program, the group sat down for a chat with Corden, and they spoke about the Grammys. During the ceremony, the group joined Lil Nas X’s guest-heavy performance of “Old Town Road.” RM said, “It felt like K-pop was finally recognized worldwide by [Grammys host Alicia Keys].” The group also talked about their new album, Map Of The Soul: 7, and their recently announced world tour.

BTS was actually all over The Late Late Show last night. Aside from the performance and interview, they also participated in a game of hide-and-seek with Corden and fellow show guest Ashton Kutcher. The members scattered around the studio, and once they were hidden, Corden and Kutcher competed to see who could uncover four BTS members first. Credit where it’s due: it took Kutcher and Corden a solid few minutes to find them all.

Watch clips from BTS’ appearance on The Late Late Show above.