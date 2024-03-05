In December 2023, BTS’ V (real name Kim Tae-hyung) took a hiatus from music to begin his mandatory military service in South Korea. But before he bowed out from the limelight, the “Rainy Days” singer made a bold promise to his fans.

“Within 18 months, I’ve prepared a lot of things,” he wrote in a statement. “Please look forward to it. I’ll really miss you. I love you so much.”

V is set to make good on that vow by releasing a new single, “FRI(END)S.” The track, which is due out on March 15, marks his first drop since his debut solo EP, Layover, in September.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Big Hit revealed the promotional schedule for the upcoming song, which includes a short film (March 6), concept photos (March 8 & March 10), teaser audio clips (March 9 & March 11), and more.

According to Bit Hit, “FRI(END)S” is described as: “[A track] rooted in the Pop Soul R&B genre, delivers relatable and witty romance through lyrics.”

The statement also confirmed that the forthcoming record was written entirely in English. V isn’t expected to be cleared of military duties until June 2025, but the BTS Army won’t have to wait until then for a fresh serving of pop music goodness from the international superstar.

“FRI(END)S” is out on 3/15 via BigHit. Find more information here.