What Are The Latest Updates On Celine Dion’s Health?

Celine Dion surprised fans by making an appearance at the 2024 Grammys, where she presented the award for Album Of The Year to Taylor Swift’s Midnights.

Given she has been open about her struggle with stiff-person syndrome over the past year, it was a sweet moment to see that she was still going strong and giving her all to get better.

Dion was first diagnosed in 2022, which led to her postponing, then canceling, her tour dates. While there is no cure for how it affects the muscles, there are therapies and methods that can slow the disorder’s progress.

According to CBS News, Dion went to an NHL game with her sons. One of them, René-Charles, also helped her onto the stage at the Grammys. However, she did not need a walking device or wheelchair, which is what the syndrome can lead to, as the muscles allowing movement no longer work.

She recently announced a new documentary for Amazon Prime, titled I Am: Celine Dion, which will document her battle with the disease. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, being able to see my fans,” she previously shared in a statement. “During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Here’s hoping fans get to see her perform again soon.