All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Lady Gaga — “Holy My Hand” “When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Lady Gaga said on Instagram. This depth and passion are evident in her heartfelt, rich vocals as she sings words of devotion: “But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you, I won’t let go ’til the end.” It’s one of her most powerful, poignant songs yet. Carly Rae Jepsen – “Western Wind” Carly Rae Jepsen is back with her first new material in two years. She’s more tranquil than ever on this new song “Western Wind,” cooing against tame, free-floating rhythms, and walking through a field in the music video. There’s almost a sense of spirituality: “First bloom, you know it’s spring / Reminding me love that it’s all connected,” she sings softly, as if she’s reached a kind of nirvana.

Sigrid – “A Driver Saved My Night” Norwegian singer Sigrid has been an unstoppable force lately. From eclectic collaborations to the release of her new album How To Let Go, she’s on her way to world domination. Her music, though, speaks for itself; this track “A Driver Saved My Night” is an addictive spurt of alt-pop, similar to Marina or Sir Chloe. It has exciting melodies and a memorable personality. Chappell Roan – “My Kink Is Karma” Chappell Roan is not holding back at all on this new track “My Kink Is Karma.” It’s startling from the start as she sets the scene, singing: “We broke up on a Tuesday / Kicked me out with the rent paid / Ruined my credit, stole my cute aesthetic.” The song is buoyant and groovy; her vocals are unforgiving as she rolls out diss after diss: “You’re losing it lately / Moved back with your parents / And date girls who’re eighteen.”

Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule” Picking just one notable song from Bad Bunny’s new album isn’t easy. But “Moscow Mule” is catchy and immersive for all of its four minutes, and it comes with a compelling — and quite revealing — music video as well. Its summer vibes will surely have radio stations playing it on repeat. Taylor Swift – “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” After teasing the song, Taylor Swift generously shared the sprawling new version of the 1989 track “This Love,” which started off as a poem. She sings patiently and weightlessly, making every word count and imbuing the song with a sense of higher stakes.

Tove Lo – “No One Dies From Love” Tove Lo’s futuristic new song “No One Dies From Love” is about dedication, “No one dies from love / Guess I’ll be the first,” she repeats. She sings to an AI robot in the music video, dancing with the metallic being and even playing tennis with it. It’s a self-proclaimed “musical sci-fi love story,” which also sums up the sound of Tove Lo’s music pretty well. Stonebwoy – “Therapy” Stonebwoy is a Grammy-nominee praised for his Afro-pop songs. This track is a great example of his talent at crafting layered, beautiful music that’s buoyed by soft rhythms that make the listener want to move with gorgeous vocals to top it off. It clocks in at three minutes, reveling in its brevity and simplicity.