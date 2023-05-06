Conan Gray Might Be Teasing A New Song With Mysterious Posters

Conan Gray looked confident as ever in Balmain at the 2023 Met Gala last Monday, May 1. The singer-songwriter was spotted smiling with Olivia Rodrigo and posing next to Lil Nas X. Maybe Rodrigo was smiling because Gray clued her in on a new song.

On Saturday, May 6, people began tweeting photos of mysterious Gray-related poster, which read “HELP WANTED: CONAN NEEDS YOUR HELP WORKING THE NIGHT SHIFT.” At the bottom, a website to apply is listed.

Republic Records also posted a photo of the poster in Los Angeles, California to its Instagram Story.

According to fans’ tweets, the website asks people to text 323-576-0686, and there’s a muffled audio recording of (presumably) Gray saying, “You’re shopping at Food Heaven, where the deals go on and on and on and on and on and on — and on” ahead of a brief poppy beat.

where were you guys when this happened? CONAN GRAY IS COMING pic.twitter.com/cxPXRTU7tZ — miru ☆ ARCHER DAY! misses ainara :( (@fofenthusiast) May 6, 2023

conan gray is broke asf cause why does he need several jobs damn boy😭 pic.twitter.com/qPS4Govfxs — dany ⎕ (@bxnangray) May 6, 2023

CONAN GRAY NATION WAKE UP WHAT IS THIS pic.twitter.com/p8yUUoC9Y1 — kaylee ♡ (@zany_zeglian) May 6, 2023

CONAN GRAY??:?/?/? WHAT IS GOING ONN pic.twitter.com/GV6ANTz5Vu — becky (@HQPEUROK) May 6, 2023

One fan connected the audio teaser to Gray’s Instagram caption from April 20, and the same person relayed that posters have been spotted in LA and Texas.

WHERE THE DEALS GO ON AND ON pic.twitter.com/Fb730tZycV — ale 🤍 (@tsdaylightss) May 6, 2023

Gray was Uproxx‘s August 2022 cover star following the June release of his second studio album, Superache, and forecasted what his next album might tackle.