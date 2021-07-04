As Brintey Spears’ conservatorship battle continue, many artists have found their own ways to show support for the singer and she continues the fight. Some have shared thoughtful messages on social media, especially after Britney’s explosive court hearing at the end of last month where she labeled the court arrangement as “abusive.” Others have thought of different ways to show love to the singer.

This includes Courtney Love who recently shared a cover of Britney’s 2000 song, “Lucky,” which appears on her Oops!… I Did It Again album. In the middle of her performance, Love was brought to tears but continued to complete the song.

The cover arrived hours after The New Yorker shared an investigation they conducted into Britney Spears’ conservatorship. It revealed how much control the singer’s conservators had on her life and the great lengths she had to go through for brief moments of freedom. This includes borrowing phones from strangers to contact people as her own phone was being monitored by conservators. She was also pushed to call 911 on the day before her explosive June 23 hearing to “report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse.” Lastly, she accused her conservators of forcing her to do a European tour, however, they’ve denied the singer’s claims saying she “begged” to do to 2018 tour.

You can watch the cover in the video above.